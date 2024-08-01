In the pictures, Taapsee Pannu can be seen flaunting a red saree draped around a black co-ord set. She completed her look with strappy sandals, sunglasses, and a sling bag

Taapsee Pannu Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Taapsee Pannu relishes an entire plate of snails during her visit to the 2024 Paris Olympics x 00:00

Taapsee Pannu, who is currently at the 2024 Paris Olympics to cheer for her husband Mathias Boe, coach of the Indian badminton team, shared more pictures from her time spent at the games. The actor, who celebrates her birthday on August 1, offered a sneak peek from day 2 on Instagram.

In the pictures, Taapsee can be seen flaunting a red saree draped around a black co-ord set. She completed her look with strappy sandals, sunglasses, and a sling bag. The actress also shared glimpses from the women’s boxing match which she attended, as well as an entire plate of snails that she relished. She also included a picture of her sitting down for lunch alongside her sister Shagun Pannu.

Taapsee married Mathias earlier this year. He is a former Danish shuttler and Olympic medalist.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee shared, “I don’t think I can go there in the capacity of an athlete. I first met Mathias when he had already come back from the Olympics after winning his medal (in 2012). And the next Olympics he took part in as an athlete, I didn’t want to attend because I get really stressed watching him play.”

She added, “Now that he is a coach for our country’s team, and Satvik and Chirag are probably one of the best contenders to bring an Olympic medal, I feel more motivated and excited to attend this one and cheer for them. Also, it falls around my birthday (August 1), so I guess these are enough and more reasons for me to be at the Olympics.”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Taapsee can't tamp down on her excitement as she is all set to enthrall fans with upcoming projects 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein'.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba' and also stars Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill. It will release on August 9, on Netflix. It is written by Kanika Dhillon.

'Khel Khel Mein' features Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan. The comedy-drama will be out in theatres on August 15, 2024.