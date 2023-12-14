22 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Kajol took to social media to share her experiences from the sets of the film directed by Karan Johar

Cast of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Listen to this article 22 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Kajol reveals Karan Johar fainted on set, calls it a gigantic starrer x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released in theatres on December 14, 2001 The film was directed by Karan Johar The film starred Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, SRK, Kajol, Hrithik and Kareena

22 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Twenty-two years ago on this day, the film industry got the feel good family drama 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' directed by Karan Johar. Released in 2001, it was a massive film and one of a kind multi-starrer back in the day. Karan managed to get Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor together for this film. The film had all the right ingredients for a hit- emotions, drama, romance, song and above all as the tagline that says 'It's all about family'.

As the film marks 22 years of release today, Kajol took to social media to share her memories from the making of the film. She played the role of Anjali from Chandni Chowk who fall for Rahul from Delhi's prestigious, wealthy family. When their love in not accepted by Rahul's family they walk away from the family and start their own little world in London. Years later, Rahul's little brother played by Hrithik Roshan sets out to unite their family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling the gigantic films and its impact on the team, Kajol took to Instagram and wrote, "22 years to #k3g ..Another acronym but yes another long lasting memory !!! Yash uncle actually renovated and made new makeup rooms in Filmistan studios permanently just for the shooting of this film because even with the vanity vans it was not going to be enough for this gigantic starrer! @karanjohar collapsed and fainted on set because of dehydration in the first few days .. it was really really hot!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

"And this was @___aryan___ 's debut on screen.. ! It was also I think my first comeback ( not sure about this part tho ) too many comebacks ago ) And the first and only time I stood in front of the pyramids and truly felt them with my soul.. so yes this was a truly HUGE film in every which way , in life and cinema," she added. Aryan Khan played young Shah Rukh Khan in the film that was played during the credit roll in the beginning of the film. The film also starred Rani Mukerji in a cameo along with Alok Nath, Johny Lever, Malvika Raj, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.