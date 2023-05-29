25 years of 'Dushman': Kajol says the film 'scared the crap out of her'

Bollywood actress Kajol shared few moments from her 1998 film 'Dushman' as it completes 25 years. She still finds it the scariest film she has ever worked in or even watched

1998 film 'Dushman' poster starring Kajol and Sanjay Dutt. Pic/Internet

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared few moments from the 1998 film, which was directed by Tanuja Chandra. As her film 'Dushman' completed 25 years in Hindi cinema, actress Kajol tagged it as the "scariest film" she has ever done or watched.

Kajol wrote: "#25years to Dushman. One of the scariest films I have ever said yes to or even watched for that matter. #AshutoshRana scared the crap out of me on screen and I'm sure out of all of you guys as well." "And a big thanks till today to #PoojaBhatt and #TanujaChandra for making me so comfortable with such an uncomfortable topic. It is still such an uncomfortable film for me to watch! #WomenRock #StillWorking #SanjayDutt #FabFilm."

Dushman is a psychological thriller film starring Kajol, Sanjay Dutt and Ashutosh Rana. The film is directed by Tanuja Chandra and produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. The film is a remake of Hollywood film 'Eye for an Eye'.

