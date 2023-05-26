Kajol and Aamir Khan were reunited after 9 years for 'Fanaa'. The 2006 release will always be remembered for its unique love story, music, and dialogues

Aamir Khan and Kajol in Fanaa

Listen to this article 17 Years of 'Fanaa': Kajol reveals she shot a scene wearing chiffon outfit in -27 degrees only for it to get scrapped x 00:00

Aamir Khan and Kajol-starrer 'Fanaa' completes 17 years of release today. Directed by Kunal Kohli, 'Fanaa' followed the story of Rehan played by Aamir Khan, a tour guide who meets Zooni played by Kajol, a blind Kashmiri woman. She rejects the advice of her friends to ignore Rehan since she is determined to live independently. As he shows her how to live life to the fullest, he also hides a secret that could endanger both of them.

On the special occasion, Kajol took to her social media handle to celebrate the film and also shared an interesting trivia around the film. "One of my oh so many “comebacks” but Zooni will always remain special to me simply because I just had to be me without my glasses. #Nerds rock! And since you guys loved my memories let me give you some more..," she wrote while sharing a teaser of the film.

"Poland was -27 degrees centigrade on the first day of shoot and I was wearing a thin chiffon salwar kameez on a frozen lake with the wind chill factor aside… #AamirKhan on the other hand had bought himself a nice thick jacket from the local market just for the shoot. So his face did not have the natural pain that was there on my frozen face," she wrote speaking about the struggle she had to go through to get the perfect shot.

"And the cherry on top of the whole scenario was that the whole song was scrapped and RESHOT when we got back to Mumbai!! Can we all just salute women and heroines all over the world who do these things and much worse just to look good," she added saluting women who shoot in extreme conditions ad in attires not suitable to the weather.

Showcasing Aamir Khan in a whole new light, the film reunited the superstar and Kajol after 9 years, having previously collaborated on 'Ishq' (1997). Be it the story, its songs, its script, its visuals, and its performances, everything collectively made the film rule the hearts of the audience and emerged as a blockbuster of that year.

'Fanaa' has cemented a distinct place in the hearts of the audience. Its songs, like, 'Chand Sifarish', 'Mere Haath Main', 'Des Rangila', 'Dekho Na', and 'Chanda Chamke' still shine in the binge-listening list of the masses. Apart from music, the shayaris and dialogues of the film are also very famous among the audience. While there are many heart-touching dialogues in the film, some of them that are worth remembering are, "Tere Dil mein meri saanson ko Panaah mil jaaye, Tere Ishq mein meri jaan Fanaa Ho Jaaye" and "Phool hai gulab ka chameli ka mat samajhna aashiq hoon aapka apni saheli ka mat samajhna."

Looking at its box office journey, 'Fanaa' grossed over Rs 103 cr. The film also featured Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, and Tabu in pivotal roles.