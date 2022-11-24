5 Pan India actresses that have captivated hearts with their performances

These actresses have has given us exemplary performances
Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram
The Indian film industry is the world's second largest, it has produced an immense number of actors and actresses so far. Our Indian actresses have occupied the top spots time and again. These actresses have has given us exemplary performances and have paved their way to the top.
When we talk about Pan-India artists we definitely have to add Rashmika Mandanna's name to it. An artist who performs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films has a well deserving spot on this list. Rashmika in short span of time acquired national success through her mind-blowing performances. She has given us super hit movies like Pushpa, Goodbye, Sita Ramam and many more.
Rakul Preet Singh is already a big artist down South and has carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood too. Known for her good looks and fitness, Rakul Preet Singh has starred in various Indian movies pacing her way up to the top and being considered a Pan-India Artist. She has done many movies like Runway 34, Dhruva, Thank God and many more.
Sonal Chauhan
Sonal Chauhan is a multi-talented model, singer, and actress who has predominantly worked in Hindi and Telugu language films. From movies like Jannat, The Ghost, Legend and many more such hit movies were complimented by the audiences. She has definitely claimed her spot as a Pan-India artist.
Having made her debut with Telugu language film Taapsee has worked her way up to the top with her Hindi language super hit movies like Pink, Dobaaraa, Thappad and many such amazing movies.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon's first Hindi project was Heropanti and made her Telugu debut with Nenokkadine, it turned out to be a super hit movie. Paving her way to the top Kriti is now a Pan-India artist. We cannot wait to see Kriti in her upcoming projects as the fans expect the best.
Also Read: Watch video! THIS is how Jubin Nautiyal wants to find love