5 reasons why 'Chup: Revenge Of The Artist' proves that it’s the hallmark thriller of December

Updated on: 25 November,2022 10:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Wondering what to watch this weekend? ‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist’ might be the right choice for you

If you are a fan of adrenaline-infusing thrillers, then, this R Balki directorial will keep you on the edge of your seat. With a gripping plot, well-balanced characters and out-of-the-box theme 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' has all the ingredients of a perfect thriller.


It is often difficult to know what goes on in the mind of a serial killer. They kill for the pleasure of it, mostly in an intricate pattern, seldom disoriented. Chup: Revenge of the Artist spills mysteries and secrets of dark minds on ZEE5!  The following are the reasons that makes 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' as a must-watch this season. 


The film stars Sunny Deol as Arvind,  who plays a cop racing against time to catch a serial murderer on the loose targeting film critics is riveting to watch. Secondly, the film pays a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'. Thirdly, the film sees Pooja Bhatt’s presence as Dr. Zenobia Shroff, which is a delightful surprise! Added to that, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya’s romance will surely tug your heart-strings. And the icing on the cake is megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s special appearance, which steals the show! 

 

 

 

 

