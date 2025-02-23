Breaking News
'Piracy made me a star in China': Aamir Khan on 3 Idiots going viral overseas

Updated on: 23 February,2025 10:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Revolving around the Indian education system, 3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan as the quirky Ranchhoddas Shamaldas Chanchad, who aims to prove that one needs to chase excellence, and success will follow

Aamir Khan Pic/AFP

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s popularity soared in China after 3 Idiots became a cult phenomenon. The 2009 Rajkumar Hirani directorial blockbuster movie was based on Chetan's book Five Point Someone. Revolving around the Indian education system, it starred Aamir as the quirky Ranchhoddas Shamaldas Chanchad, who aims to prove that one needs to chase excellence, and success will follow. He locks horns with the ruthlessly competitive dean of his engineering college, Viru Sahastrabudhe played by actor Boman Irani. It also starred Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan in the lead roles.


Aamir Khan on his popularity in China


While speaking at ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025, Aamir Khan said, “Piracy made me a star in China. 3 Idiots went viral there because of piracy. The credit goes to the Chinese audience for accepting a film from a different culture and giving it love and respect. It was all organic and I had no role to play in it." Following the film’s successful run, the actor is known as “Uncle Aamir” in China. His other films like PK and Dangal were also a blockbuster hit there. 


Aamir Khan’s work front 

Actors Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, who co-starred in Taare Zameen Par, have reunited for a special project after 16 years. They will come together for a sequel titled Sitaare Zameen Par. 

Taare Zameen Par revolved around an eight-year-old gifted boy Ishaan. Aamir plays his art teacher who discovers Ishaan is dyslexic and helps him explore his true potential. Genelia will reportedly play a pivotal role in Sitaare Zameen Par.

On the production front, Aamir will serve as a producer on Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role.  It also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal. Interestingly, Sunny will also be sharing screen space with his son Karan Deol. In a recent update, the makers unveiled that the film's grand finale included a breathtaking train sequence, which is touted to be one of the most ambitious and elaborate scenes ever attempted in a film about the Partition era. It is expected to set new standards for visual storytelling, capturing the chaotic and emotionally charged atmosphere of the time with unparalleled detail and intensity.

