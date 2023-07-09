Ira Khan spoke about how she got into depression after her parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got divorce even though she was not much affected by it

Ira Khan

Listen to this article Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about her battle with depression, parent's divorce x 00:00

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan recently spoke about her battle with depression. The young star-kid spoke about her parent's divorce and how mental disorders run in her family.

Talking to TOI, Ira said that she noticed changes in her mental health after she would cry for eight hours and slept for 10 hours a day. With this change in her mental health, she decided to return to India from the Netherlands where she attended college. “My mom pointed out that I didn’t want to be alive so I would just sleep my day away so that I would have fewer hours to live in a day,” Ira said. She also added that while her parents' separation didn't affect her much as it was amicable, she continued to feel sad and couldn't figure out why. “I didn't tell anyone because they would be worried about me. This period was one-and-a-half years. Then I stopped eating food for four days,” she mentioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ira Khan said that she has cyclic depression which comes back in phases. "Every 8-10 months I will have a big crash. It’s partly genetic, partly psychological, and partly social. It took me a while to figure it out. But I have mental health disorders in my family. I also did not make healthy choices and I systematically walked into depression. I had a very big dip in July last year. I had stopped taking my medication and also put on a lot of weight. I developed a mental block against working out."

Ira is Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's second child. She has an older brother, Junaid Khan. Aamir and Reena parted ways in 2002. Later, Aamir married Kiran Rao and they had a son, Azad. In 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation.

Meanwhile, Ira Khan has launched Agastu Foundation to aid mental health support. Aamir and Reena are part of the advisory board of the organization.

Ira Khan is quite vocal about her mental health on social media. She recently wrote a note for people feeling suicidal in the capacity of a certified suicide prevention gatekeeper.