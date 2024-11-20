Appearing on KBC 16, Abhishek Bachchan says his profound relationship with his daughter Aaradhya made him connect deeply with I Want to Talk’s narrative

Abhishek Bachchan is the celebrity guest on today’s episode of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan’s joint appearances are often marked by their witty banter. Things, however, took an emotional turn as the duo shot for an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, which will be aired tonight. As part of the promotions for I Want to Talk, Abhishek appeared on the quiz show along with director Shoojit Sircar and author Arjun Sen, on whose experiences the film is based. In the episode, Abhishek recounted how Sircar pitched the film to him. “Shoojit-da didn’t tell me the entire story. He only spoke about Arjun-da’s journey, and that alone left a lasting impression on me,” said the actor.

I Want to Talk tells the story of a man whose medical diagnosis alters his life journey, following which he reaches out to his estranged daughter. With the movie offering a retelling of Sen’s personal experiences, the author recalled his battle with cancer and how his daughter Raka became his motivation to emerge triumphant. “My three-year-old daughter, Raka, asked me three questions, ‘What is dying? Are you dying? Will you dance at my wedding?’ I reflexively told her that I’d dance at her wedding. Seeing her eyes light up, it became my life’s mission to be there for her,” recounted Sen on the show.

Abhishek then revealed that the movie’s profound exploration of the father-daughter relationship was the primary reason he agreed to front it. He reflected, “Aaradhya is my daughter, and Shoojit-da has two daughters. We are all dads to girls, and truly understand that emotion. What resonated with me the most was Arjun’s promise to his daughter. That unwavering commitment as a father is beyond words.”