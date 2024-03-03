Vasuda Sharma creates spiritual number ahead of celebrations this week

Vasuda Sharma

Listen to this article A Mahashivratri celebration x 00:00

Aasma fame singer Vasuda Sharma’s latest song, Shiv Shiv, is her offering to those who plan to celebrate Mahashivratri this week. “For every artiste, art is the means of self-expression. My spiritual journey started in childhood when my aunt taught me Krishna bhajans. Regardless of whatever I did in the pop culture via my association with Aasma and as an indie artist, this aspect of my art form has always found an expression,” says Sharma, adding that she has found “meaning and purpose in everything I do” after being associated with a spiritual foundation.

“There’s a sense of devotion that permeates every chord, and every melody. It’s not just about creating music; it’s about channelling one’s innermost emotions, and offering them to the divine. I had to strike a balance between keeping it authentic to my style of music, and being mindful of the cultural sensitivities of the listener. That was a challenge. This is a song about reverence, transcendence and deepening the spiritual connection with the divine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

‘My spiritual journey started in childhood. This aspect of my art form has always existed’.