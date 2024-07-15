Breaking News
Updated on: 15 July,2024 10:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Abhay Deol invited suggestions for a DJ name, asking his followers to help him with a new moniker.

Abhay Deol. Pic/Instagram

Actor Abhay Deol, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Trial By Fire’, turned the tables at his recent gig in Kolkata.


The actor has found a new interest in DJing and has performed in Kolkata.


On Sunday, he took to Instagram and shared a video of himself playing music at the console under neon pink lights as the crowd grooved to the beats.


In the caption, Abhay wrote: “The place ain’t lit till the people ain’t dancin.” Kolkata, you are definitely lit. Some snippets from the night, listen with headphones on if you wanna get a glimpse of my set. #dj #music #fun #play #dance #beautifulpeople."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

Earlier, the actor invited suggestions for a DJ name, asking his followers to help him with a new moniker.

On the professional front, Abhay starred in the crime drama series ‘Trial by Fire’, written by Prashant Nair and Kevin Luperchio, and directed by Prashant Nair, Randeep Jha, and Avani Deshpande.

The series also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Rajshri Deshpande, Rajesh Tailang, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Shilpa Shukla in pivotal roles.

Additionally, his road trip movie ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ is set to celebrate 13 years since its release on July 15.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

abhay deol Instagram kolkata bollywood news Entertainment News

