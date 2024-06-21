In an interview in 2023 with Mid-day, Abhay Deol called Anurag Kashyap 'toxic'. Now, the filmmaker has responded to the claims

Abhay Deol and Anurag Kashyap

After Abhay Deol calls him 'liar', Anurag Kashyap says 'truth will make him look like s**t'

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap and actor Abhay Deol collaborated for the 2009 film 'DevD' which was a successful collaboration. However, the two drifted apart due to differences. Both, Abhay and Anurag have been vocal about their sour relationship in the past.

In an interview for Mid-day's Sit with Hitlist last year, Deol, opened up about his falling-out with Kashyap, over the latter’s scathing words in a 2020 interview. Kashyap had called working with the actor “a painfully difficult” experience. He had said that Deol wanted to do artistic movies but also wanted the mainstream benefits—the luxuries of being a “Deol”.

Talking about his fallout with Kashyap, Deol said, “[Kashyap] went in public, and told a lot of lies about me. One was that I demanded a [five-star] hotel room [during the shoot of Dev.D]. He had actually come up to me and said, ‘Listen, you can’t stay with us, you are a Deol. So, I want to put you up in a hotel room.’ He literally told me that. What he told the press was that I demanded it.”

"I saw a person who was a really close friend at the time. I wasn't understanding what was going on and I was very easily manipulated at that time. So he was a good lesson for me to learn. I don't need toxic people in my life. Life's too short, and there's so much more to explore. But he's definitely a liar, he's a toxic person, and I would warn people of him," he added.

Now, in a recent interview with Janice Sequeira, Anurag Kashyap was asked about being bad at maintaining relationships. Talking about it, Anurag said, “I am not bad at maintaining relationships. Abhay, I have not met him since the shooting of Dev D. He didn’t even come for promotions and he has never spoken to me since. If he wants to call me toxic, fine, it’s his side of story".

“The truth can’t be spoken, because if I will speak the truth, he won’t be able to show his face. There is too much truth in there that Abhay will also not have the courage to talk about. And I will not talk about it because it will make him look like s**t,” he added.