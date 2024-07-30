'Aspirants' actor Abhilash Thapliyal expressed grief over the demise of UPSC students in Old Rajinder Nagar. He also spoke about his experience shooting for the popular TVF show in the locality

The journey of three civil servant aspirants came to an end in Delhi on July 28 after the basement of their coaching institute, Rau's IAS Study Circle, flooded during heavy rains. Heavy rain flooded the library in the basement of the coaching centre situated in Old Rajinder Nagar, causing the single biometric entry and exit point to fail, which led to the students' deaths.

Action is being taken against establishments illegally using basements in the area, an MCD official said, reported PTI. While students protest the negligence and illegal basement use that led to the death of three students, actor Abhilash Thapliyal has shared his views on the matter. The actor had spent considerable time in the locality that hosts several UPSC students while shooting for the popular TVF show 'Aspirants'.

Abhilash played the role of the much-loved character SK Jha in the show 'Aspirants' that takes the audience through the journey and struggles of UPSC students. Talking about the recent tragedy, the actor told mid-day.com, "I owe the success of my character SK sir to all the UPSC aspirants and it is tragic and unfortunate that what has happened in Rajinder Nagar. But what is even more sad is the way the issue has been politicized and I think politics has stooped down to another level today."

Speaking further about the matter, he said, "Tragedy, specially man made ones, comes in all shapes and sizes. It is not restricted to any particular department, government, state or location. Just recently, we had the hoarding crash in Mumbai where so many innocent lives were lost. While filming in Old Rajinder Nagar, I realised that there is a high population density cramped in very small places. I am not sure how many of these places have all the required licenses and NOCs. I hope this incident proves as a wake up call and the authorities as well the people operating these places ensure that all safety measures are in place."

When asked if he has faced difficulties during the monsoon season in the past as a student of Delhi University, he shared, "I was lucky to be at home with my family when I was studying. When you are at home, your problems are not your own and you have the support of the entire family. My heart goes out to these aspirants who are staying so away from home, managing everything on their own. I hope the students create support groups within their community and are there for each other in this UPSC journey."