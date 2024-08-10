A video doing the rounds on social media sees Abhishek Bachchan opening up about his divorce with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. We take a deeper look at the viral video here

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Listen to this article Did Abhishek Bachchan confirm divorce with Aishwarya Rai? Here's the truth x 00:00

For months it has been rumoured that not all is well between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress has not been making public appearances with her husband and the Bachchan family which has only added fuel to the rumours. Amid the speculations, a video has been doing the rounds on social vide where Abhishek is seemilngly confirming his divorce from Aishwarya Rai.

The video in question which has gone viral on social media is a deepfake. While the audio in the video sounds eerily similar to Abhishek, the lip sync is totally off leading to netizens questioning its authenticity.

In the AI-generated video, Abhishek is heard saying, "...This July, Aishwarya and I have decided to get divorced." It was shared on Instagram with the caption, "I do not know the authenticity of the video, whether it is true or fabricated. Until now, rumours abound day after day, and none of them have spoken out."

However, with multiple deep fake ideas making the rounds netizens were quick to point out that the video was fake.

"What terrible voice over... seriously," read a comment under the video.

Another wrote, "This video can never be authentic but the only thing that there are such people who’s eagerly waiting for your divorce with Abhishek….We all wish you to be continued with Abhishek with lots of blessings. You are the one who’s in billions of heart being Aishwariya Rai Bachchan."

Abhishek likes divorce post:

Days after Abhishek and Aishwarya arrived separately for the Ambani wedding last month, the 'Ludo' actor was seen liking an Instagram post on divorce. It once again left netizens baffled and guessing about his and Aishwarya’s marital status.

The post, a snippet of an article shared by a journalist read, “Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn’t dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn’t unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things? What drives them to sever ties, and what challenges do they face? This story delves into these questions. Coincidentally, ‘grey divorces’ or ‘silver splitters’—terms for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50—are on the rise globally. The reasons, though varied, are not surprising.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya's story:

Abhishek and Aishwarya acted together in 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke' in 2000 and later in 'Umrao Jaan' in 2006, where they became good friends. However, Abhishek revealed on the Oprah Winfrey Show that while filming in New York, he used to stand on his hotel balcony, wishing he could marry Aishwarya. Years later, during the premiere of their 2007 film ‘Guru’ at the same hotel, he saw it as a sign and proposed to her. They got married that year and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.