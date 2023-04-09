Abhishek Bachchan drops an adorable pic with mom Jaya Bachchan on her birthday, pens a heartfelt note

Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan turns 75 today. On this auspicious occasion, actor-son Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram feed and shared a picture with Jaya to wish her a Happy Birthday

Pic/ Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan turns 75 today. On this auspicious occasion, actor-son Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram feed and shared a picture with Jaya to wish her Happy Birthday.

Abhishek shared a picture of him and Jaya hugging each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

In the caption he wrote, "Not the best photo, I know. But, the emotion is loud and clear!! To the first and everlasting love of any child….Ma! Happy birthday, Ma. I love you."

He added, "This is a photo from my first official public function as an actor. The music launch of my first film, Refugee. I hope I continue to give her reason to be proud of me."

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan hails Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain's golden win at World Boxing Championships

Jaya Bachchan's grand-daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda also took to her Instagram feed and shared a picture of her grandma from her younger days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

In the caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday Nani (heart emoji) The real powerhouse. The glue that binds us all. I love you!"

Meanwhile, the women of the Bachchan family, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda have been partaking in enlightening conversations on the podcast 'What The Hell Navya'.

Commenting on the concept of all-round health and wellness of women, Shweta Nanda during the recent episode about 'Biology: Blessed But Biased', said: "A lot of women lose a lot of self-confidence and it leads to mental health issues and no one helps you through it. Indian women don't know anything about bone health. You don't know that Calcium is so important for you after a certain stage because our bones just go weak. We're infamous for this."

The show aims to create a safe space for women across all age groups with the hosts representing three generations and bringing in different perspectives.

Jaya Bachchan feels that conversation around women is changing very slowly. "It should have been headlines today," she said.