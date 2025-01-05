With the spotlight on him following the commercial success of Stree 2, actor Abhishek Banerjee shares details on the India release of his 2023 film, Stolen

Abhishek Banerjee

Listen to this article Abhishek Banerjee on the release of his film Stolen: ‘May have takers on board by 2025’ x 00:00

In an era when a film’s production budget may only be rivalled by its marketing expenditure, it’s arguably rare for a small-budget offering to become the money-spinner of the year. Stree 2 (2024) actor Abhishek Banerjee will agree, considering the fact that the horror comedy was touted to have been made on a budget of around Rs 60 crore and grossed over Rs 880 crore worldwide. “It was a medium-budget film that was a clutter-breaker. The three boys [lead characters], and the legend that the film is based on are characteristic [features] of India. It’s not a borrowed script. I hope this opens doors for many new filmmakers and writers. This move is growing in Malayalam cinema,” says the actor, who calls 2025 the year that he has been working for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being part of one of the highest-grossing films of the year may place an actor among the top brass of the industry. But Banerjee celebrates his wins in smaller ways. “I feel that what the film’s success does for an actor like me is that it gives me the confidence to be in this city. It tells me that I [am capable of] entertaining the audience,” he says. In a world where every other artiste may have a roaring audience on social media, Banerjee believes people’s interest in a theatrical release is the real litmus test for an actor. “This year, there’s a sense of satisfaction. I am on the radar of production houses and directors. They want to make something with me, even though many want me to play the same character that I’ve already played. When big directors, actors, and production houses are involved, it’s difficult to say no. But then, it’s important to do so as well. Sure, acting is a career, and you have to earn money. But it’s also a form of art. I want my performance to matter.”

At a time when the spotlight is on him, we suggest it may be apt to release his offering, Stolen, for Indian viewers. Prod him on the reason behind the delay of the India release of the 2023 film that made waves at the Venice Film Festival, and he says, “We are speaking to a few studios and takers, and might have somebody on board by this year. I’m waiting for it to be released. It has done well globally, and won awards. It’s a proper edge-of-the-seat commercial thriller. On a podcast, Kiran Rao [filmmaker] said she loved the film. That made me so happy. It’s a contemporary, edgy thriller, and sheds light on the [existence] of two Indias—one of privilege and one without it.”

Guneet Monga Kapoor had previously told this reporter that a big studio can give wings to a smaller film. We ask him if the commercial success of Stree has benefited Stolen, and he says, “This has been happening for years. Chillar Party [2011] had no takers until Salman Khan came on board. This should be the norm—industry seniors should support the younger generation so that there are more films being created. You need collaborators. We need to take risks and [make films], not just [commercial] projects. Sure, we must make money out of projects, but we must also make films after that. If we are constantly making projects to safeguard our recovery, the cinema culture will not grow. That’s a change I want to see in 2025.”