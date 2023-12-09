Actors Surya Sharma and Manasi Moghe tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony recently. The couple has shared pictures from their big day

Surya Sharma and Manasi Moghe. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Actors Surya Sharma and Manasi Moghe tie the knot, see wedding pics x 00:00

Actors Manasi Moghe and Surya Sharma tied the knot in a beautiful, traditional ceremony according to Maharashtrian rituals. The couple has shared official pictures from their big day on social media. Surrounded by close friends and family, the duo celebrated their romance, union, and love for each other in a traditional manner.

For their big day, Manaisi looked stunning in a bright red saree with gold jewellery. Surya complimented her in a cream colour sherwani with red shawl with wine work of silver. He also adorned traditional wedding jewellery and also wore sunglasses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the pictures, Surya wrote, "Forever mine".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U R Y A (@surya_sharma_09)

Their wedding was graced by former beauty queens Apeksha Porwal, Zoya Afroz, and Sagarika Chhetri, adding an extra layer of glamour and charm to the festivities.

Manasi Mogha is a former Miss Diva 2013. From beauty queen, she gracefully transitioned to being an actress. She made her acting debut with the Marathi film 'Bugadi Maazi Sandli Ga' in 2014. She then followed it up with roles in films like 'Autograph' and 'Yaariyan 2'. She was also a part of the web series 'Khwabon Ke Parindey'

Meanwhile, Surya is well-known for his performances in shows like 'Undekhi,' 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein,' and 'Hostages'.

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Surya said that he believes in taking up work that pulls him out of his comfort zone. “No role is big or small and it just takes one right role to change the game for you, no matter what its length is. During my acting course there were a few important lessons that we as students have learnt and I think that’s what makes me think and act out of the box as a performer. ”

Sharma is happy to have fulfilled his father’s dream who wanted him to try for career in creative field. “If it wouldn’t have been for my parents’, especially my dad, I wouldn’t have been in the industry. So, I have to work hard always to reach those heights of success. What follows next in terms of projects will surely help me do so. I will be seen a feature film that I completed recently while season two of Undekhi is all set to surprise the audience once again,” he said.