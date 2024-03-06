Sara Ali Khan has two projects lined up for release this month- Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. During promotions, the actress ended up suffering minor burn injury

Sara Ali Khan

Listen to this article Sara Ali Khan suffers burn injury on set, turns it into shayari x 00:00

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who has two films waiting for their releases 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and 'Murder Mubarak' this month is currently busy promoting both. Amid her hectic scheduled, she suffered a minor burn injury on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video in which she can be seen talking about the injury amid her charged-up promotional streak. In the video, Sara can be seen sporting athleisure clothing, while getting ready in her vanity van. She also applied an ointment on her belly to relieve the effect of burn injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Sara delves into her shayari mode talking abut her injury, her staff member Dharna warns that it is no joking matter but joins her in her shayari later on. The actress said in the video, "Namaste Darshakon, Jab aap kar rahe ho 2 filmon ka promotion (When you are doing promotion of two films), there is bound to be some commotion."

The actress accidentally spilled hot coffee on her belly while busy with promotions.

Sara further mentioned in the video, “Ab kya karein jal gaya mera pet, ho gayi main late (what to do now, my belly is burnt, and I’ve got late), everybody has to wait."

The actress wrote in the caption: “Welcome to Sara ka Sara Radio. Aaj ki taaza khabbar I got burnt. Kya Kare lesson is learned. What can we say - bad bad luck. But kamsekam it’s not Murder Mubarak."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The trailer of Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film 'Murder Mubarak' was released on Tuesday at an event in the city.

At the event, Sara Ali Khan also addressed the similarities and differences between her character and herself. “She is quite different to me. I can say that both me and Bambi Todi have been born maybe in a world of privilege. The main difference is that Bambi is oblivious to her privilege in a certain way. She just expects it to be that way because she doesn’t know any better," she said

Sara added, "I recognize the privilege that I come from. I think I have a slightly more real upbringing to her as a result of which I think I may be more sensitive than she is. I think she is more stylish than I am and she is also a kleptomaniac, which you will find out. And I am not, or atleast I have to say I am not". The film brings together a highly talented cast of Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Tisca Chopra and others.

On the other hand, Sara 's film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' will be released on Prime Video on March 21. In a statement, Sara said, “Portraying such a powerful character in Ae Watan Mere Watan has been an honour beyond words. To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering. The film is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless unsung heroes and a testament to the fortitude of the human spirit."