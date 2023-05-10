Adah Sharma Birthday: 5 quirky looks of 'The Kerala Story' star that are hard to miss

As Adah Sharma celebrates her 31st birthday on May 11, we bring you some of her wacky and quirky looks that will leave you stunned for sure

(Pics courtesy: Adah Sharma/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Adah Sharma who has been making massive waves after the release of her latest outing, 'The Kerala Story', is turning a year older on May 10. The actor who made an impressive Bollywood debut in 2008 with a horror movie, '1920', Adah is a prominent face of the Hindi film industry who has showcased her amazing acting skills in movies such as 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Bypass Road', the 'Commando' series and several others to name a few. Besides Bollywood, Adah has also proved her mettle down South and has starred in several regional movies such as Allu Arjun's blockbuster Telugu movie, 'S/O Satyamurthy', Adivi Sesh-starrer Telugu mystery thriller, 'Kshanam', and Puneeth Kumar-starrer Kannada film, 'Rana Vikrama'. Referred to as one of the funniest female actors on social media who makes everyone giggle with hilarious posts, Adah, who goes by the name 'Adah Ki Adah' on Instagram, is also quite popular among netizens for her quirky, wacky and out-of-the-box fashion sense. As Adah Sharma celebrates her 31st birthday on May 11, we bring you some of her wacky and quirky looks that will leave you stunned for sure!

When life gives you lemons, make it a chic jacket!

Giving tough competition to the King of quirky fashion, Ranveer Singh, Adah Sharma makes heads turn as she tops up her white swimsuit, with lemons printed all over it, with a long-hooded neon yellow jacket. To up the quirk quotient of her overall ensemble, the actor accessorised her look with a quirky mathapatti. The actor rounded off her 'lemony' look with eye-catchy neon blue sneakers.

Sexy 'black'

Oozing oomph in her own ways, Adah Sharma slips into a chic velvet black dress, decorated with silver-coloured ruffled borders. To alleviate her sassy look, the actor wore matching gloves which went pretty well with her dress. Keeping up with her quirky self, the actor wore purple-tinted oval sunglasses which totally made her look stand out.

Mix and match

Who says you can't wear a printed shirt with tie-dye joggers and a bralette? Well, if you are Adah Sharma then you surely can! The 'Commando' star, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Selfie', wears a printed oversize shirt, with photos of Marilyn Monroe splashed all over, with her sexy bralette and tie-dye joggers with her nonchalant grace. To jazz up her otherwise casual ensemble, the actor tops up her quirky, mix-and-match comfy look with a bucket hat.

Quirky and cool

Rocking a black leather jacket along with a matching bra-styled top and wacky bottoms, which is too difficult to describe for us, Adah Sharma raises eyebrows as she dons a bizarre black ensemble. The diva proves that she is the ultimate queen of quirk as she strikes a funny pose as she shows off her eccentric side.

Queen of quirk at her best

This look of Adah Sharma proves that she is the undisputed Queen of quirky fashion. 'The Kerala Story' star makes everybody's jaw drop as she dons a gown made up of artificial leaves. The actor raises her own bar of quirkiness as she decorates her unconventional gown with fake insects. To take the quirky quotient a notch higher, Adah accessorised her ears with insect earrings. Somebody, please send Sharmaji ki beti to MET Gala!