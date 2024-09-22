Adarsh Gourav: Superboys of Malegaon shows you’re never too small to dream big

After Superboys of Malegaon’s TIFF première, Adarsh says its theme of chasing one’s dream resonated with audience

Adarsh Gourav with co-actors Shashank Arora and Vineet Kumar Singh at the première. pic/instagram

The past 10 days have been straight out of a dream for Adarsh Gourav. Superboys of Malegaon, led by the actor, recently premièred at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it received wide praise. Inspired by the true story of Malegaon’s Nasir Shaikh and his friends who make spoofs of Bollywood blockbusters, Reema Kagti’s directorial venture is a desi story. But Gourav believes the film resonated with the international audience as it is essentially a tale of dreamers.

“This film is about everyone who has dared to dream, especially at a time and in a place where that dream was considered impractical. Superboys of Malegaon is about those who are seen as outliers, who don’t fit into the mould that society expects of them. It teaches us that if you believe in your dream, eventually, the world will, too. You’re never too small to dream big,” he shares.

While Gourav steps into the shoes of Shaikh, Shashank Arora and Vineet Kumar Singh star as his friends who, together, form a motley crew and make no-budget spoofs —from Malegaon Ke Sholay to Malegaon Ka Don. To the actor, the movie is as much about friendship as it is about chasing one’s dreams. “These filmmakers didn’t have big budgets or fancy equipment. What they had was each other. That’s the real strength of this story, the friendships and trust that fuel these seemingly impossible journeys.”