Breaking News
RPI (A) should get 10 to 12 seats to contest elections: Ramdas Athawale
WR to operate mega block of over 6 hours on intervening night Sept 23-24
Dharavi mosque demolition protest: Mumbai Police arrests 3 after agitation
Thane: 5-year-old girl killed, three injured after ceiling plaster collapses
Adani Airports experience temporary lounge service disruptions
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Adarsh Gourav Superboys of Malegaon shows youre never too small to dream big

Adarsh Gourav: Superboys of Malegaon shows you’re never too small to dream big

Updated on: 23 September,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

After Superboys of Malegaon’s TIFF première, Adarsh says its theme of chasing one’s dream resonated with audience

Adarsh Gourav: Superboys of Malegaon shows you’re never too small to dream big

Adarsh Gourav with co-actors Shashank Arora and Vineet Kumar Singh at the première. pic/instagram

Listen to this article
Adarsh Gourav: Superboys of Malegaon shows you’re never too small to dream big
x
00:00

The past 10 days have been straight out of a dream for Adarsh Gourav. Superboys of Malegaon, led by the actor, recently premièred at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it received wide praise. Inspired by the true story of Malegaon’s Nasir Shaikh and his friends who make spoofs of Bollywood blockbusters, Reema Kagti’s directorial venture is a desi story. But Gourav believes the film resonated with the international audience as it is essentially a tale of dreamers.


“This film is about everyone who has dared to dream, especially at a time and in a place where that dream was considered impractical. Superboys of Malegaon is about those who are seen as outliers, who don’t fit into the mould that society expects of them. It teaches us that if you believe in your dream, eventually, the world will, too. You’re never too small to dream big,” he shares.



While Gourav steps into the shoes of Shaikh, Shashank Arora and Vineet Kumar Singh star as his friends who, together, form a motley crew and make no-budget spoofs —from Malegaon Ke Sholay to Malegaon Ka Don. To the actor, the movie is as much about friendship as it is about chasing one’s dreams. “These filmmakers didn’t have big budgets or fancy equipment. What they had was each other. That’s the real strength of this story, the friendships and trust that fuel these seemingly impossible journeys.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Adarsh Gourav reema kagti bollywood news Entertainment News bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK