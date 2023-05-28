Adarsh Gourav: They bring humour to their storytelling

Wrapping up Guns & Gulaabs, Adarsh Gourav discusses the unique quality that Raj and DK bring to their projects

Adarsh Gourav in Guns & Gulaabs

In a short time, Adarsh Gourav has worked with some of the finest directors—be it Ramin Bahrani on The White Tiger (2021), or Scott Z Burns on the recent Extrapolations. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, better known as Raj-DK, are a fitting addition to the list. The actor, along with Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan, features in the director duo’s upcoming web series, Guns & Gulaabs. An ardent fan of Raj-DK, Gourav says they don’t carry the baggage of being among India’s top directors. “When you meet them, you don’t feel an iota of how successful they are. They are the most chilled out, funny, and humble people you’d ever meet, and that is also representative of how their set is. Even if you are doing an intense scene, the atmosphere on the set is so relaxed that you don’t feel burdened.”



Raj and DK

Little is known about the Netflix offering, except that it is a gangster drama set in the ’90s. With Raj-DK at the helm, one can be assured of quirky comedy—a trait seen in their offerings, from The Family Man to Farzi. Gourav says that their ability to introduce humour, even in the darkest scenes, makes their narrative and characters unique. “One always listens to the person who has some element of humour even in seriousness. They bring that quality to their storytelling. So, even if it’s an intense story about a spy, they will make him human. It’s that humanity that they bring to their characters that make them so relatable.”

