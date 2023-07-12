Breaking News
Adarsh Gourav to reunite with Rajkummar Rao in 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Updated on: 12 July,2023 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Calling Rajkummar an ‘integral part’ of his journey, Adarsh is thrilled to reunite with the actor on Guns & Gulaabs

Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav to reunite with Rajkummar Rao in 'Guns & Gulaabs'
Adarsh Gourav has been in elite company this year. The actor began 2023 with Extrapolations that featured him alongside Meryl Streep, Kit Harington and Marion 
Cotillard, among others. His association with talented actors continues with his next, Guns & Gulaabs. Director duo Raj-DK’s comedy crime thriller sees Gourav reunite with Rajkummar Rao after The White Tiger. “Working with Rajkummar in The White Tiger was a turning point in my career. His talent and dedication inspired me throughout the filming process,” says the actor, who achieved overnight stardom with director Ramin Bahrani’s drama, even landing a Best Actor nomination at the 2021 BAFTA Awards.  


Set in the world of crime and violence of the ’90s, Guns & Gulaabs is expected to be a classic Raj-DK offering, complete with their quirky humour. Eager to see the audience’s reaction to his second collaboration with Rao, Gourav adds, “Raj has been an integral part of my journey, and I am thrilled to collaborate with him once more.” The Netflix offering also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu in key roles. 



