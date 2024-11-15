Birthday boy Aditya Roy Kapur's most well-known works include 'Aashiqui 2', 'Ok Jaanu', 'Malang', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', and the web series 'The Night Manager'

Aditya Roy Kapur Pic/AFP

Listen to this article From childhood dreams to comfort food, lesser-known facts about birthday boy Aditya Roy Kapur x 00:00

Bollywood’s muscle hunk Aditya Roy Kapur celebrates his birthday on November 16. He made his Bollywood debut in 2009 with 'London Dreams', which also starred Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and Asin in significant roles. Although he has previously played a number of supporting roles, his memorable depiction of the depressed and lost musician Rahul Jaykar in the 2013 movie 'Aashiqui 2' won him a tonne of fans and great repute in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aditya’s most well-known works include 'Ok Jaanu', 'Malang', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', and 'The Night Manager'. On his special day, we look at some of the lesser-known facts about the actor.

Lesser-known facts about Aditya Roy Kapur

1. Aditya Roy Kapur's mother Salome Roy Kapoor happens to be a former Miss India!

2. Did you know that his childhood dream was to become a cricketer and that he never dreamt of becoming an actor?

3. Aditya is a bonafide foodie. His comfort foods are biryani and pizza.

4. Aditya Roy Kapur began his career as a VJ on the music channel, Channel V, wherein he co-hosted the popular program ‘India’s Hottest’ with VJ Bruna Abdullah.

5. He is extremely passionate about whatever he does. This can be gauged from the fact that he had learned to play the guitar for his role in the film ‘Aashiqui 2’.

6. Did we say that Aditya is an ardent animal lover?

Aditya Roy Kapur’s work front

Aditya will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in 'Metro In Dino'. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

'Metro In Dino' marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in 'Ludo'.'Metro In Dino,' a film that draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Besides that, he will also be seen in 'Rakt Bramhand'. Raj and DK are creating the project, while Rahi Anil Barve of 'Tumbbad' fame has come on board as the director of the series. The Netflix series promises a thrilling and edgy narrative set in a fantastical kingdom, with intense action and stunning visuals.