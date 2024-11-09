Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to can a massive action sequence for Raj-DK’s Rakt Bramhand—The Blood Kingdom' film along with lead actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Lights, camera, action

A month after kick-starting the shoot of Raj-DK’s Rakt Bramhand—The Blood Kingdom, Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to can a massive action sequence for the Netflix project. The shoot will take place in Mumbai, along with the leading lady. With Citadel: Honey Bunny already streaming, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has returned to the set to continue with the shoot of the action-fantasy series. The director duo has teamed up with Rahi Anil Barve and Sita R Menon for this project. The series is set against the backdrop of a fantastical kingdom.

Getting into the garb

With Do Patti already behind her, Kriti Sanon is wasting no time to work on her next project. The National Award-winning actor has begun prep for the Aanand L Rai-directed film, Tere Ishq Mein, where she will share screen space with popular south star and Rai’s favourite actor, Dhanush. Now, that’s a fresh pairing, one we are eagerly waiting to see. The film is set to release by the end of 2025.

The promise of chaos

Singham Again faired far better than director Rohit Shetty expected. Riding the popularity wave, the filmmaker recently revealed in an interview that he will soon start filming the fifth instalment of the Golmaal franchise with Ajay Devgn. Shetty also revealed that Golmaal 5 will come out before his next cop film. It’s a much-needed detox for Rohit, who has been engrossed with Singham Again for a while. The shooting of the comedy multi-starrer will begin sometime in 2025. Guess the director-actor duo will grace the screens again, albeit with a laugh riot this time.

