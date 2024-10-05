Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Aditya Seal went the extra mile for Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani strives for authentic LGBTQIA representation

Aditya Seal went the extra mile for Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani, strives for authentic LGBTQIA+ representation

Updated on: 06 October,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Aditya, who fronts same-sex love story Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani, on portraying the part with a sense of responsibility

A still from the film

From Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019) to Badhaai Do (2022), Bollywood is going beyond the boy-meets-girl trope and representing diverse love stories on screen. Joining the effort is Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani, a same-sex love story featuring Aditya Seal and Sunny Singh. For Seal, it was an easy yes as the Hardik Gujjar-directed venture conveyed a message of acceptance and empathy. “All love stories are special, and Amar Prem is no different. My aim was to present the character’s journey authentically without falling into clichés or caricatures,” says the actor.


While Seal has featured in love stories before, he says he went the extra mile to ensure that he didn’t unknowingly or knowingly offend the LGBTQiA+ community through his portrayal. Empathy and responsibility were the keywords as he approached the role. He states, “I wanted to approach this character without any preconceived notions. For me, it was essential to stay true to the script and focus on delivering an authentic portrayal, without overthinking the fact that I was playing a gay character. The aim was to ensure that the character felt real, without falling into stereotypes. I heard the script and it was an instant yes for me. A love story is a love story.”



