Aftab Shivdasani Birthday 2024: Child actor to comedy star, a journey of laughter, horror, & anticipated comebacks

Aftab Shivdasani, a name that reminds us of comedy films, is an actor who has always managed to tickle our funny bones. However, he has been missing from the big screen for quite some time now. It was in 2019 when he last did a Hindi film, and since then, his fans have been eagerly waiting for him to grace the screen and make them laugh once again. As we all wait for his comeback to Bollywood movies, today, on Aftab Shivdasani's birthday, let's look at the actor's journey so far.

Born in 1978 to a Sindhi Hindu family, Shivdasani is a pakka Mumbaikar. The actor was born in Mumbai and went to St. Xavier's High School (Fort), located at Lokamanya Tilak Marg in Mumbai. He then graduated from H.R. College of Commerce. Later, it was with Ram Gopal Verma's 'Mast' that the actor made his debut as an adult. Before making his big debut, Aftab was selected as a Farex baby when he was just 14 months old. Later, he worked in several big films as a child artist, including 'Mr. India' (1987), 'Shahenshah' (1988), 'ChaalBaaz' (1989), 'Awwal Number' (1990), 'C.I.D.' (1990), and 'Insaniyat' (1994).

After 'Mast,' Aftab appeared in 'Kasoor' opposite Lisa Ray. The movie received rave reviews, and Shivdasani's performance was applauded by many. After his second movie, Aftab faced a lull phase where his movies were not getting much appreciation but then came the multi-starrer action comedy 'Awara Paagal Deewana,' which became the seventh-highest grosser of 2002, bringing Aftab back in the game.

After that, Aftab had a bumpy ride in the industry, with a few movies tanking at the box office while others became super hits. The actor has given one of the most loved horror movies to Hindi Cinema, '1920: The Evil Returns,' in which he played the lead role opposite Twinkle Bajpai. The movie was a superhit film. In his over two-decade-long career, Aftab has given some of the most loved films, including the 'Masti' series and 'Kya Kool Hai Hum.'

Now, as we all miss seeing Aftab on the big screen, reports suggest that the actor has come on board for Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer comedy-drama 'Welcome to the Jungle.' Apart from that, he is also believed to be shaking hands with Urvashi Rautela for the romantic horror 'Kasoor.' Well, if these reports are true, we are sure that Aftab Shivdasani's fans are in for a big treat.