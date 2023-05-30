Breaking News
After CSK win, old photo of Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni from their school days in Assam resurfaces

Updated on: 30 May,2023 11:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Anushka and Sakshi have known each other way before they became public figures. Time and again their old pictures together surface on social media

Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings had an iconic win at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium early on Tuesday as they lifted the IPL cup for the 5th time. While Dhoni and his team members became the talk of the town, an old picture of Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni and actress Anushka Sharma has resurfaced on social media. Sharma is married to cricketer Virat Kohli who leads the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. 


Anushka and Sakshi have known each other way before they became public figures. Time and again their old pictures together surface on social media. Now, after CSK won the IPL 2023 Final, a picture of Sakshi and Anushka dressed for a fancy dress competition in the school in Assam has gone viral. Anushka Sharma's father, Retd. Col. Ajay Kumar Sharma was once posted in Assam and while Anushka was in Assam she studied at St. Mary's School, where Sakshi Dhoni was also studying during her childhood days.



Not only in school, but during their college days they had mutual friend and pictures of them posing with their friends has also gone viral. 

In an interview, talking about Sakshi Dhoni, Anushka Sharma had once said, "Sakshi and I lived together in a very small town in Assam. When she told me where she lived, I said wow, I have lived here too! She said I went to this school, I said I went to this school too."

Talking about their fancy dress photo, Anushka Sharma also said, "And then I found a picture in which Sakshi is dressed as a fairy and I'm dressed in a Ghaghara like my favourite idol Madhuri. Sakshi is extremely funny."

Talking about the nail-biting final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titan, the match that began on Monday evening concluded in the wee hours of Tuesday.  

A rock-solid partnership between Conway-Ruturaj had helped set foundation for a successful run-chase, but a game-changing spell from Mohit Sharma threatened to take away the win from CSK. However, Dube and Jadeja kept calm to seal a memorable title win for the Men in Yellow.

