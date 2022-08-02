After recent break up, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat share teaser of their music video

Shamita and Raqesh had announced that they have parted ways on Instagram

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who had announced that they have parted ways through Instagram last week, have shared the teaser of their music video 'Tere Vich Rab Disda.' Shamita captioned the post, 'Let all your moments get filled with love and the tunes of Tere Vich Rab Disda. Song releasing on 5th August, stay tuned.' Raqesh wrote, 'Prepare to feel the tingles of love with Tere Vich Rab Disda. Song releasing on 5th August, stay tuned.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

The former couple had met and began dating in Bigg Boss OTT, where they were participants on the show hosted by Karan Johar.

The actress had posted on social media last week, "Think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who've given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here's to positivity and newer horizons too. Love and gratitude to you all."

"Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways, however, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out. I am mindful that this will break your hearts but hope you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support. This music video is dedicated to all of you," added Raqesh

Also Read: Rakesh and I are no longer together: Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat announce breakup on social media