Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > The wins keep coming

The wins keep coming

Updated on: 27 June,2024 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

After Sundance win, Girls Will Be Girls bags Grand Jury Prize at film festivals in Romania and France

The wins keep coming

It is Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s maiden production

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s maiden production, Girls Will Be Girls, seems to be a gift that keeps on giving. In January, the movie, starring Kani Kusruti and Preeti Panigrahi, won two awards at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Now, it has been honoured with the Grand Jury Prize at two festivals—the Transilvania International Film Festival in Romania that wrapped up on June 24, and the Biarritz Film Festival in France.



As a first-time producer, Chadha is elated that Shuchi Talati’s directorial venture is resonating far and wide. “Winning the Grand Jury Prize at two festivals is a testament to the hard work and passion that everyone has poured into this project. The film is all set now for its UK and France release. We are so proud of our baby from our production house making waves across the globe. We are grateful to Shuchi and our actors for their incredible work,” she says. 


Earlier slated to release by the month-end in the UK and France, Girls Will Be Girls will now première on September 20 in both countries after target groups screenings. The coming-of-age drama delves into the life of 16-year-old Mira, portrayed by Panigrahi, and her complex relationship with her mother.

richa chadha ali fazal bollywood news Entertainment News

