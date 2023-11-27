Ahead of Animal release, Ranbir Kapoor recalls not being friends with dad Rishi Kapoor: I have that one regret

At an event that Ranbir Kapoor attended, he opened up about not being able to be friends with his father, the late Rishi Kapoor

In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is all set for his next big release, Animal. The movie has been one of the most talked about films of the year and we truly cannot wait to see what is in store for us. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

For the unversed, the crime drama narrates the story of a rather complex father-son relationship. At an event that the actor attended, he opened up about not being able to be friends with his father, the late Rishi Kapoor.

At the said promotion event in Hyderabad today, the actor went on to say, “I lost my father in the last few years and I think everyone who loses a parent, they always feel they never spent enough time with them.”

He further went on to add, “While I was growing up, my father was very busy, he was shooting most of the time, double shifts-triple shifts he was travelling everywhere so somewhere we’ve always seen him with a lot of love and respect but there was not a really friendly relationship between us. We couldn’t just sit and chat, and I really have that one regret in my life I wish I could be friends with my father. I wish I could share more with him, which is one regret I always live with.”

Ranbir also went on to highlight how the way everyone’s characters have been written in the film, writer and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga makes sure that they are ‘real on screen and cinematic’. The actor said that whatever everyone sees as the audience, they will connect with the emotions and feel like these are things that have happened to them too.

He said, “As an actor, while I was performing these scenes, I felt that a lot. I think a lot of the credit of this film, the attitude of the characters goes to only one person and that’s SRV out here.”

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal is all set to hit the screens on December 1, 2023. In addition, the movie also features Tripti Dimri, among others.