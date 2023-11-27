Breaking News
Weekend showers cool Mumbai down
Mumbai: Powai's Hiranandani residents against proposed commercial redevelopment
Mumbai: Cop delivers instant justice to man who slapped her child
Mumbai: Nair hospital to finally get CT scan machine in 2024
Vasai residents uncover administrator’s fake degree, misconduct & abuse of power
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > British censor grants 18 certificate to Ranbir Kapoors Animal Moderate sex scenes domestic abuse

British censor grants 18+ certificate to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: Moderate sex scenes, domestic abuse

Updated on: 27 November,2023 09:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After the CBFC, the British censor board cleared Ranbir Kapoor's Animal with an 18+ certificate and revealed details regarding the story

British censor grants 18+ certificate to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: Moderate sex scenes, domestic abuse

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
British censor grants 18+ certificate to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: Moderate sex scenes, domestic abuse
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Ranbir Kapoor`s Animal has been given an 18+ certificate by the British censor board
  2. BBFC revealed details of the story on the website
  3. Animal reportedly has scenes of domestic violence and moderate sex scenes

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal promises to be high on violence with much bloodshed. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it is the story of a son who knows no boundaries regarding loving and protecting his father Balbir unconditionally. The crime drama was cleared by India's Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an 'A' certificate. 


Animal, releasing on December 1, globally, was passed by the British censor board, British Board of Film Classification, with an 18+ certificate. On the official website of BBFC, the board revealed a couple of details with respect to the content shown in the film. The synopsis of Animal on the website read, "This dark Tamil language action drama charts a man's relentless pursuit of twisted revenge at all costs. Fight scenes are sustained and gory, domestic abuse is thematic, and there are isolated moments of sexual abuse."


The website further revealed, that Animal shows domestic abuse, humiliation and manipulation of women and children. A paragraph read, "A man uses a knife to saw at another's throat. A man uses meat cleavers to murder two prisoners. There is a frenzied stabbing. There are several scenes of domestic abuse in which men strike, humiliate, coerce and manipulate women and children. Fight scenes - in which guns, blades and fists are used - are sustained and bloody."


Reportedly, Animal has "moderate sex scenes and partial buttock and breast nudity. There are moderate verbal references to sex, pornography, sex work and pubic hair."

At the launch of Animal trailer in Delhi last week, Ranbir called the film adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He said, "Animal is basically the adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. If I had to describe this story in a line, then it's about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. That's what the core of the film is."

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor as Ranbir's father, Balbir. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Geetanjali. Bobby Deol is the antagonist. The runtime of the film is 3 hours 21 minutes long. According to Taran Adarsh's latest tweet on Animal's box office advance booking status, the film has sold 87,500 tickets on the first day. The final Day 1 report will be out soon.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Animal ranbir kapoor anil kapoor Rashmika Mandanna bobby deol bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK