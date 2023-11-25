Animal's advance booking started on Saturday. The Ranbir Kapoor film has been the talk of the town and it is reflecting at the box office

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal

Listen to this article Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's film reportedly sells 10,000 tickets per hour, price soars upto Rs. 2100 x 00:00

The craze for Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film, Animal, has skyrocketed after the trailer dropped earlier this week. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the crime drama focuses on the relationship between a father and son. Loaded with violence, unmatched action and emotions, the film will debut in theatres across the globe on December 1, 2023.

As the countdown for Animal begins, the advance booking window opened for the audience today (Saturday). Considering the high demand for the film, certain theatres will be having early morning shows. With a strong pre-release buzz, the price of tickets at premium and key theatres across the city has gone up to Rs. 2,100/-. Despite being expensive, people have shown interest in buying tickets. While tickets for morning shows cost between Rs. 150 to Rs. 350, the screenings in the evening are slightly on the higher side.

ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as the advance booking window opened, the audience relied on online booking sites to secure seats in theatres. According to reports, as many as 10,000 tickets were sold every hour.

The Animal trailer introduces the audience to Balbir (Anil Kapoor) and his son (Ranbir Kapoor). The opening shot teases the relationship shared by them and how the son was treated by his father in his childhood. Obsessed with him, the son obeys and follows everything that he says. The story takes a violent turn when the son walks the dark path and becomes a beast just to seek validation from his father. When Balbir is shot, the son vows to slit the throat of the culprit. Rashmika plays Ranbir's wife, Geetanjali, whereas Bobby is the antagonist. Tripti Dimri's character is still kept under wraps.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared Animal with an 'A' rated certificate. The runtime of the film was announced by Sandeep on Wednesday. His tweet on X read, "Censor rating for ANIMAL is A :-) 3 hour 21 minutes 23 seconds & 16 frames is the Runtime :-)"

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. It is releasing in theatres along with Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Sam Bahadur.