Latest reports suggest that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s bouncer allegedly slapped the BEST bus driver who hit her car, leading to the police getting involved

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Did Aishwarya Rai’s bouncer slap BEST bus driver who hit her luxury car? Here’s what we know x 00:00

The video of a BEST bus hitting Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's luxury car in Mumbai's Juhu suburb on Wednesday went viral. As per officials, nobody was injured in the accident. The former Miss World was also not present inside the vehicle when the bus rear-ended the vehicle. However, the latest reports suggest that Aishwarya’s bouncer allegedly slapped the bus driver, leading to the police getting involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Aishwarya’s bouncer slaps BEST bus driver

Aishwarya’s bouncer from a bungalow near megastar Amitabh Bachchan's residence on Juhu Tara Road came out and slapped the bus driver, a BEST official told PTI. According to the official, the bus left the Juhu Depot, and as it neared Amitabh Bachchan's residence, it hit the high-end car. "The bus driver got down to see the damage suffered by the car. At this point, a bouncer from a nearby bungalow came out and slapped the driver," he said.

After that, the driver called the police control room, and a team arrived at the spot, according to the official of the civic undertaking. "When the police arrived, supervisory staff from the bungalow apologized to the bus driver. The driver ended the matter at this point and steered the bus towards the Santacruz suburban station. No complaint or FIR was registered," the official added.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s work front

Aishwarya, who has ruled hearts since winning the Miss World title in 1994, has had a remarkable journey in the film industry. With hits like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', and 'Jodhaa Akbar', the actress has become one of Bollywood's most admired actresses. Her beauty, both on and off-screen, has earned her a global fanbase.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2’ for which she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai last year. Ponniyin Selvan is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name, which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s.

The film also stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, and Sobhita Dhulipala.