Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law Shrima clarifies she’s never tried doing business using the actor’s name

Updated on: 28 November,2024 02:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shrima is married to Aishwarya’s brother Aditya and shares two sons - Shivansh and Vihaan. She took to Instagram and clarified she's never done business in the former Miss World's name

Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law Shrima clarifies she's never tried doing business using the actor's name

Shrima Rai, Aishwarya Rai Pic/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law Shrima clarifies she's never tried doing business using the actor's name
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law, Shrima Rai has become the new target of trolls amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan. Days after Shrima posted a picture of flowers thanking Shweta Bachchan, netizens speculated her hostility towards the former Miss World. This also led to speculations and blind pieces of her doing business in Aishwarya’s name. Shrima has now issued a clarification for the same. 


Shrima Rai clarifies rumours of her doing business in Aishwarya’s name 


Shrima is married to Aishwarya’s brother Aditya and shares two sons - Shivansh and Vihaan. She took to Instagram and shared a post that read, “Facts. My birthday was November 21 and as usual, flowers were sent. I thanked everyone with a shout-out. Before I became a blogger/ content creator I was a banker in Wealth Management for several years. I have also been a Gladrags Mrs. India Globe 2009. Post 2017, I transitioned into blogging.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shrima Rai 🧿 (@shrimarai)

She added, “I have NEVER tried to open any business with anyone’s name. I am clarifying things because these are facts. I have built an independent career as a content creator for years on my own and as a woman, I find it in poor taste of anyone to try to tear that fact down. For this, my husband, mother-in-law, and parents can vouch for that. As a mother, it is extremely important to me that facts are clear when my name is involved.”

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours

Reports of possible tension in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage have been circulating for some time. The couple, who tied the knot in a high-profile wedding in 2007, has been making headlines due to divorce speculations. They share a daughter named Aaradhya. 

Abhishek's alleged closeness to his ‘Dasvi’ co-star, Nimrat Kaur, along with complex family dynamics involving Shweta and Jaya Bachchan, are said to be contributing factors to the rumoured troubles. 

Additionally, during a recent episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Ash’s father-in-law and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan talked about the iconic song "Kajra Re”, referencing Abhishek and Rani Mukerji but notably omitting Aishwarya, who also appeared in the music video as the lead dancer marking a special appearance. 

aishwarya rai bachchan abhishek bachchan shweta bachchan nanda Entertainment News bollywood news

