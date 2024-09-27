Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week states that she negotiates between showcasing her style and letting her designers have their way

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on why she wore a red bubble hem gown at Paris Fashion Week 2024 x 00:00

Comfort first

ADVERTISEMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently attended the Paris Fashion Week, weighed in on her sartorial choices, and referred to them as “effortless”. “I would say, that’s extremely important. For it to be effortless, and comfortable is important for me. I look at [fashion] as art, and think it must be enjoyed. It can evoke all kinds of responses.” Stating that she negotiates between showcasing her style and letting her designers have their way, she adds, “Most of the people [designers] I have worked with are friends. Sometimes, there is a strong sense of me in my fashion, and sometimes, it’s a flight of their creativity.”

Social, only offline

Having often poked fun at the antics of social media users, Saif Ali Khan recently shared the reason behind his absence from all platforms. Stating that social media platforms are “too time-consuming” to be of interest, he said, “Sometimes, I surf Instagram, and spend half an hour reading the most inane things. My wife says I’m not following the right things. Then, I delete the app because I feel I’ve wasted a lot of time; I could be reading a book or doing something more concrete with my time. Also, I don’t want to engage too much with negativity. I find that it is just not for me,” shared the actor.

He calls it home

Punjabi rapper AP Dhillon is set to perform in Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh as part of his upcoming Brownprint India Tour. This would be the second India tour for the Canada-based singer, who is known for hits such as Brown munde, Excuses and Insane. The first show will begin in Mumbai on December 7, followed by another performance in New Delhi on December 14, and the final stop in Chandigarh on December 21. “I am waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place I will always call home. India, let’s go,” he wrote on social media while making the announcement. Ticket sales are set to take place tomorrow.

Moving to Mumbai

We know her as the phenomenal producer who shines for her leadership qualities, but Guneet Monga Kapoor’s decision to venture into this industry and make Mumbai her home was not an easy one to take. In the latest episode of mid-day’s podcast, The Bombay Film Story, the Oscar winner lets her guard down and shares personal anecdotes of how her parents’ deaths led her to leave her hometown, Delhi. “I was the only child. I had nowhere else to go. My friends from college had done their post-graduation, and I didn’t have the time or money for it. My parents wanted to buy a house; I only wanted to buy them a house. I was doing foreign films [and] ads—anything that would help me gain momentum and get more money. I was doing very well in Delhi. But when they left, there was no Plan B. [Everyone] in my life was moving to Bombay. I [had been] in and out of Bombay, but I didn’t have plans to move,” shares the producer.

Dance ka chance?

Having showcased his dance moves in several recently released numbers, Siddhant Chaturvedi expressed his aspiration to star in a dance-centric film. “Not many people know, but dancing was my first love. A lot of people haven’t watched me dance yet, but hopefully in my upcoming films, they will get to see that side of me. That’s how it all started. I would love to do a dance film. They are not making it anymore, but I would love to do it,” he said. The actor, who played a street rapper in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019), will be seen in Dhadak 2.

Joy, and a bundle of nerves

Rana Daggubati, who is gearing up to share the silver screen with cinematic legends Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth in the Tamil action drama, Vettaiyan, called the experience of shooting with the icons “a timeless opportunity”. He said, “It is a privilege that comes with a bundle of nerves, but more than that, it is exciting. It is a chance to learn and understand what it takes to reach the zenith of artistic excellence. The film boasts an ensemble of immensely talented individuals, and it has the potential to be something special.”

Backing female filmmakers

Sudhir Mishra is optimistic that, in the near future, cinephiles will witness an emergence of women filmmakers who bring their narrative to the table. “They can be aggressive, brutal, dark, and everything we men are allowed to be. And no, they should not just make women-centric films. Who is stopping them from making all-out action ones or exploring other genres?” asked the filmmaker.

Celebrating a legend

Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj have come together to remaster the classic musical gem, Shauq khwab ka, originally sung by the legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar, a day ahead of her 95th birth anniversary. “This is a passage into the golden era of Indian music, where each note was filled with emotion, each word with meaning, and each voice with soul. This remastered release carries forward the enduring legacy of Lata ji, reminding us that true artistry, much like dreams, never fades,” Gulzar said.