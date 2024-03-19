Breaking News
Aishwarya Rai posts new picture with daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan to remember her 'ajjaa'

Updated on: 19 March,2024 12:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Aishwarya Rai lost her father, Krishnaraj Rai, on March 18, 2017. Since then, she's been posting on Instagram every year to remember him

Aishwarya Rai posts new picture with daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan to remember her 'ajjaa'

Aaradhya Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai lost her father, Krishnaraj Rai, on March 18, 2017. Since then, she's been posting on Instagram every year to remember him. This Monday, she shared a mix of old and new photos in his memory. 


Aishwarya Rai posts new picture with daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan


One was a throwback of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan kissing her grandfather, and another showed Aishwarya with Aaradhya and her mother, Brindya Rai, with a photo of late Krishnaraj Rai in the background.


On Instagram, Aishwarya wrote, "✨❤️Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa🥰💖🙏🤗💝😘🧿💐🌸🌹🌷🌸🌼🌺🪷🍀🌟🌈✨Thank you for all your Blessings🙏🧿✨." Aaradhya Bachchan, in a photo with her mom and grandmother, sported a hairstyle without her usual bangs. 

Aaradhya Bachchan's last spotting

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya is back making headlines once again for her hairstyle. The star kid and her family, who were present at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, left Jamnagar on Sunday night after the extravagant event was concluded. 

Pictures and videos of Aaradhya dressed in a heavily sequinned white lehenga surfaced on social media. However, what grabbed eyeballs was her new hairstyle. Instead of rocking a fringe which she’s had all her childhood, she opted for curtain bangs that complimented her straight hair. 

Aaradhya grabbed the spotlight in December 2023 for her performance during the annual day function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Post her performance, grandfather Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, "I shall be with you shortly .. busy getting over the Concert at Aaradhya's School and her performance .. such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us .. a complete natural on stage the little one - well not little anymore ..so later .."

Notably, Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo, who has shared screen space in movies like 'Guru', 'Dhoom 2' and more, welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

