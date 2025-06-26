Posting a monochrome photo, Ajay Devgn wrote, 'You saw the hero in me… long before the world did,' for Veeru Devgn's birth anniversary. Kajol also honoured her father-in-law with a touching post

Ajay Devgn. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Ajay Devgn with father Veeru. Picture Courtesy/Ajay Devgn's Instagram account

Actor Ajay Devgn has remembered his late father Veeru Devgn on his birth anniversary.

On Wednesday, Ajay posted a monochrome picture on Instagram and wrote, "You saw the hero in me... long before the world did. Happy Birthday dad. Miss you always."

Netizens dropped adorable comments in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Amazing pic....ajay sir".

Another fan commented, "Legend Action Guru Ji."

Ajay's wife and actor Kajol also paid heartfelt tribute to Veeru Devgn. She shared a monochrome picture of the Late action director.

"Thinking of you on this special feeling," she captioned.

Veeru Devgn was a well-known action director in the film industry who worked in more than 200 films, including Lal Baadshah, Mr Natwarlal, Phool aur Kaante and many more. He made his first directorial film 'Hindustan Ki Kasam' in 1999. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles.

After facing breathing problems and several health issues for a very long time, the veteran action director passed away on the morning of May 27, 2019, at his residence in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ajay recently announced the release date of the film 'Son of Sardar 2' on the work front, calling it "a return of Sardaar."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn shared the first poster of his upcoming film 'Son of Sardaar 2'. The poster featured him wearing a turban while standing on two tankers.

The movie is set to release in theatres on July 25. The makers have not revealed further details about the movie yet.

While sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "The Return of the Sardaar. #SOS2 in cinemas near you on 25th July."

The first instalment of 'Son of Sardaar' was directed by Ashwani Dhir. It featured Devgn alongside Sonakshi Sinha and tells the story of Jassi, a man who returns to his ancestral village in Punjab and becomes embroiled in a family feud.

The film was known for its mix of humour, action, and romance. While it received mixed reviews, it was praised for its lively performances and engaging soundtrack.

The actor was last seen in the film 'Raid 2'. He shared the screen with Riteish Deshmukh in the movie. It was released in theatres on May 1.

'Raid 2' was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar.

Raj Kumar Gupta has helmed the film, which is the sequel to the 2018 crime thriller that captivated audiences with its gripping story of tax raids and corruption.

Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor are also part of the film.

'Raid' was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was inspired by a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the movie.

