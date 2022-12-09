Breaking News
Ajay Devgn praises wife Kajol's 'Salaam Venky' performance, calls her "superlative"

Updated on: 09 December,2022 10:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

"To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi (the one who makes my life big), you are superlative in the film," Devgn wrote over a picture of Kajol, who is seen wearing a red sari and bangles

Ajay Devgn with wife Kajol. Pic/Yogen Shah


Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn did not hold back from praising his wife Kajol's performance in her latest flick.


Taking to Instagram, the 'Drishyam 2' actor shared a heartwarming message for the 'Dilwale' actress for her "superlative" performance in the film 'Salaam Venky'.



"To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi (the one who makes my life big), you are superlative in the film," Devgn wrote over a picture of Kajol, who is seen wearing a red sari and bangles.


The 53-year-old actor also gave hearty compliments to the film and its crew in the caption of his post.

"Salaam Venky 'charged' me emotionally. This one is special," he wrote.

"The whole team shines, especially @revathyasha. And, young @vishaljethwa06 My best wishes to the entire cast & crew," the 'Singham' actor added.

Fans took to the comment section sharing their love and appreciation for the Bollywood couple with heart emojis and supportive comments.

"Love you both so much," one user wrote.

"That's awesome! Congratulations!" another user wrote.

On the work front, Ajay recently delivered a hit 'Drishyam 2', which has raked in over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film was released in November and also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna and Ishita Datta among others.

Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in a period action film 'Tanhaji' along with her husband actor Ajay Devgn in 2020.

She will also be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife', an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, "Salaam Venky" is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on December 9, 2022.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

