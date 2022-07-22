Ajay Devgn roped in as the brand ambassador of Exxaro, a vitrified tiles manufacturing brand

The brand is promoting the concept of 'Make in India', and associating with Ajay Devgn is in sync with the vision

Ajay Devgn/ PC- Yogen Shah

Exxaro, a renowned manufacturer of vitrified tiles in India, has announced Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn as its brand ambassador. Exxaro Tiles is poised for a never-ending and remarkable journey in the Tiles industry.

It is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, comprising the best machinery and manpower. The brand is promoting the concept of 'Make in India', and associating with Ajay Devgn is in sync with the vision.

On the association, actor Ajay Devgn affirmed, "It is a pleasure to be associated with the brand that resonates with the essence of 'Make in India'. Exxaro is one of the leading brands in the industry that provides quality and high-standard products. It is a necessity of the current times to promote brands that are contributing to the nation in all aspects."

With the new marketing initiatives, the brand will be promoting its idea of - 'Naye Bharat kiNayiPehchan'. Exxaro Tile is consistently heralding new trends and innovation in the tiles industry and delighting its customers with fresh designs, patterns, and finishes. The same will be amplified through the digital and traditional campaigns pan India with the new brand ambassador face.

"Ajay Devgn is seen as a personality that carries sophistication and panache. It exactly matches the ideology and persona of the brand. We truly think that he is the perfect face for a brand that is taking the industry a notch up," said Mukesh Patel (Director), Exxaro.

The brand plans to go aggressive on the digital front with its marketing campaign. The actor will be seen endorsing the brand all across the platforms. Gradually, the brand will also initiate its campaign in the BTL space with the actor as the face.

