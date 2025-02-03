Have you heard? As Netflix India unveiled its content slate for 2025, it definitely had our attention. That is, until Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan took to the stage

Of Khans and Kapoors

As Netflix India unveiled its content slate for 2025, it definitely had our attention. That is, until Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan took to the stage. At the event, all eyes were on Saif as he returned to work, after his home invasion episode last month, to announce The Jewel Thief. “It feels nice to be standing here in front of you,” said the actor. Shah Rukh took to the stage to promote his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood. SRK revealed he had approached the streamer to collaborate with Aryan before the pandemic. In his signature humour, he quipped, “I’m not the producer of the show, that’s Gauri [Khan]. I am just here for namesake. I’m just a bloody star. When a star enters, there’s a background score. It doesn’t happen with a producer.” Also on the roster was Dining with the Kapoors, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Chandrika Tandon wins big at Grammy Awards 2025



Chandrika Tandon, 71, beat Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar to win the title, Beyonce, Chappell Roan and Kendrick Lamar

Indian-origin vocalist, business leader, and philanthropist Chandrika Tandon achieved a milestone by winning her first Grammy Award for her album, Triveni, in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Tandon took to social media, saying, “Music is love... it ignites the light within us and spreads joy, even in our darkest days.” The 67th Grammy Awards ceremony also honoured other talented artistes, including Beyoncé, who won Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter, Kendrick Lamar, who took home Record and Song of the Year for Not Like Us, and Chappell Roan, who was named Best New Artist.

Akshay’s film gets a title

It was already known that Akshay Kumar was shooting for a historical drama centred on C Sankaran Nair, a courageous lawyer and freedom fighter who challenged the British Raj. The latest update is that the Karan Johar-backed drama is apparently being titled Kesari Chapter 2, thus making it the second instalment in the Kesari (2019) franchise. Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial venture also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, and is eyeing a March 14 release.

Mythology again for Prabhas

After attempting the mythological drama Adipurush (2023), Prabhas is set to revisit the genre with Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa. In the Telugu film, Prabhas plays Rudra, a devotee of Lord Shiva. A newly released poster showcases the actor in a divine avatar, adorned with rudraksha malas, sporting long hair, and bearing a wooden spear. The star described Kannappa as “a timeless journey of devotion, sacrifice, and love.”