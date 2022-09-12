Breaking News
"Still Can't Believe You've Left Us", Akshay Kumar pens an emotional note for his hairstylist Milan Jadhav

Updated on: 12 September,2022 04:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Milan had been with Akshay Kumar for many years as his hair stylist

Pic courtesy: Milan Jadhav Official Facebook Account


Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media today and shared an emotional post. The post was in remembrance of his hair stylist Milan Jadhav, who passed away. He wrote, "You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years...Milan Jadhav. Still can't believe you've left us...I will miss you Milano Om shanti."



 
 
 
 
 
The untimely demise of the ever-cheerful Milan has come as a huge shock for everyone. Besides being Akshay Kumar’s hair stylist, Milan had also done a ‘cameo’ appearance in a few Bollywood films.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Vinod Sam Peter (film maker cum a very close friend of Milan) said, “It’s very difficult to digest the news. The moment I got the news today morning, I was totally shocked. There was never a dull moment when Milan was around. Besides being a pro-hairstylist, Milan was equally good in dancing as well. I am totally at a loss of words”.

