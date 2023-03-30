Breaking News
Akshay Oberoi enjoys the best of both worlds

Updated on: 30 March,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Akshay, who features in Gaslight, praises director for extracting a studied-yet-spontaneous performance

Akshay Oberoi enjoys the best of both worlds

Akshay Oberoi


Every actor looks forward to the combination of an exciting role and an encouraging director, when starting a project. Akshay Oberoi feels lucky he found it in his upcoming release, Gaslight, starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. Oberoi heaps praise on director Pavan Kirpalani, stating that joining creative forces with him has been his biggest take-away from the film. “Pavan knows his script inside out. He knows exactly the shot he is looking for, yet he is open to the magic of the moment. So, when something goes [off-script], you realise, this is actually good. It’s a happy accident. Often, Pavan would say to me, ‘Okay, I got the shot I wanted. Now, surprise me.’ As actors, you are always looking to impress your director,” shares the actor.


Also Read: Akshay Oberoi calls 'Gaslight' co-star Sara Ali Khan as 'bundle of energy



The Disney+ Hotstar murder mystery revolves around Khan’s character, who returns to her family estate only to find that her father has gone missing. Oberoi says his co-stars were the cherry on top. While Khan was the live-wire on the set, he credits Singh for letting him shine. “Sara keeps everyone awake; she brings a wonderful energy to the set. I felt Chitrangda made me a better actor. There was an immediate sense of trust and comfort [between us].”


