Director Payal Kapadia after All We Imagine as Light wins NYFCC award

Payal Kapadia and Jodie Foster. Pics/AFP, Instagram

Hollywood star Jodie Foster has seen All We Imagine as Light twice, says filmmaker Payal Kapadia about her critically-acclaimed movie that continues to garner recognition in award circles.

Kapadia, on Wednesday, received the Best International Film award by the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC). In her acceptance speech, she thanked the film’s distributor in the US for helping her connect with many people in Hollywood.

A still from All We Imagine as Light

She recalled attending the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, where All We Imagine as Light was nominated in two categories—Best non-English Motion Picture and Best Director. “We were at the Golden Globes a few days ago and Jodie Foster had seen our movie twice. I would never in a million years have dreamt of this, so I’m thankful to our distributors here and all over the world,” she said.

