At odds with individuals who struggle to meet the demands of a fitness plan, actor Alaya F discusses adding her own set of restrictions to the 75 Hard Challenge, based on Andy Frisella’s book of the same name

Alaya F practiced yoga and pilates during the challenge

Early on in this conversation, actor Alaya F makes it evident that when it comes to fitness, she isn’t relatable. While the concept of a fitness challenge is still alien to the common man, most folks adopting one would agree that adhering to every little detail of the plan is seemingly impossible. Alaya, however, makes a fitness challenge look meek. “The 75 Hard challenge required one to adhere to certain practices for 75 days, without straying away from the requirements for even a single day. For all the days, non-stop, one needs to do two workouts a day, one indoor and another outdoor. One also needs to consume 3.5 litres of water, and adhere to a diet designed to meet the individual’s goals. Alcohol and cheat meals are prohibited, and it is compulsory to read at least 10 pages each day. In the event that a person reads nine pages only, or skips an outdoor workout because it may be raining, they must start the challenge all over again. I took this ‘75 Hard’ challenge and made it ‘75 Harder’. I added 10 minutes of meditation, and did three workouts on most days. I also ended up reading six books, which is far more than the stipulated 10 pages daily, and did 10 minutes of [writing] and Buddhist chanting. Furthermore, I quit gluten, sugar, meat, fried foods, and caffeine,” says Alaya, 27, whose social media page can serve as inspiration for any fitness enthusiast.

Interestingly, this isn’t Alaya’s first attempt at the challenge. Having first adopted it last year, she recalls quitting it on Day 33 after an unforeseen situation at work upset her. “Because I am not one to quit a challenge, it stayed with me. For a long time, I kept thinking about it, and so, on December 17, 2024, in the midst of the year-end celebrations, I decided to take it up again. I wanted to end the year in the way [I had intended to] begin it, and hit reset on everything. After all, this is a bigger mental challenge than a physical one.”

Ever since she made her industry debut, Alaya has been known as much for her fitness shenanigans as she has for her films. Be it her ability to pull off head stands, or balance atop a gym ball with weights, her fitness acts have both raised eyebrows and inspired her followers. Why then would she need to adopt a challenge of this nature, we ask. “While I wanted to tone my muscles, I essentially wanted to become disciplined again. I was on an 1800-calorie diet to keep up with my physical activity. My indoor workouts entailed pilates, callisthenics, or Ashtanga yoga, while my outdoor routines involved a fast-paced walk, swim, or a run. In my regular life, I am usually [disciplined] but may normally have a glass of wine when I go out. Here, there was no scope for adjustment. I had to schedule my life around this. For instance, since I’d do my outdoor exercises at night, I haven’t had a night out in 75 days. There are a lot of things that I will take forth from this experience. I learnt that while I thought I needed a certain amount of social interaction in the past, I am very comfortable in my company. Since you can’t rely on anyone in this challenge, you build a connection with yourself. I enjoyed that.”