Bollywood superstar and National Award-winner Alia Bhatt, whose latest film ‘Jigra’ courted controversy has reportedly charged a whopping amount to star in it. Alia, who has proven her acting mettle with films like ‘Highway’, ‘Darlings’, and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ among others, received mixed reactions for her latest release. That being said, she did make money on her part as an actor even though the film didn’t do well at the box office.

How much did Alia Bhatt charge for ‘Jigra’?

According to reports, Alia Bhatt charged Rs 10-15 crore for the film. This is three times more than what the film made on its opening day at the box office. The film, which is helmed by Vasan Bala, raked in Rs 4.55 crore on the opening day in India. Despite Alia’s star power, her film did not manage to garner huge footfall on the release day.

Controversies surrounding ‘Jigra’

Actor-filmmaker Divya Khossla called out Bhatt and the film’s team for giving fake box office numbers despite empty theatres. This led to cryptic social media posts by Karan Johar who produced the film and Divya, who also hit back. Not just this, Bijou Thaangjam, an actor from Manipur, slammed the makers for discrimination after stalling him for months in the hopes of a role and then going MIA.

Earlier, Vasan Bala made headlines after he said in a lighter note that he wrote a very premature email (about the creative process) to KJo about the idea of 'Jigra'. The latter forwarded the email to Alia, which Vasan said in jest, that he didn’t like because the email had hygiene issues and grammatical errors.

Vasan’s seemingly humorous statement was blown out of proportion by the people on the Internet, and in no time KJo started receiving brickbats for simply forwarding an email.

Karan cleared the air and said, “So, I was flooded with Vasan Bala’s interview which he answered with pure innocence and so much love, the gore misinterpretation of his comment about me sending the script to Alia without his grammar checks made me laugh initially at the ludicrousness of it all but now is truly annoying me.”

“Vasan continues to be one of my most talented and wonderful collaborators and if you see his interview and hear his tone you will totally get it! BUT NO … much ado about nothing is all over the place…I fold my hands and tell everyone please hear and read entire interviews before making clickbait assumptions. Loads of Love to all of you”, he added.

‘Jigra’ was released on October 11 in theatres.