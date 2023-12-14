On Wednesday, Alia attended a pre-wedding function of her friend in Mumbai. She opted for a desi look for the occasion

Pic courtesy/ Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Alia Bhatt glows in pink as she shares pictures from her friend's wedding festivities

Actor Alia Bhatt is extremely happy as one of her closest friends is all set to get married. On Wednesday, Alia attended a pre-wedding function of her friend in Mumbai. She opted for a desi look for the occasion. Donning a rani pink suit, Alia exuded elegance like never before. She elevated her look with a braided bun and minimal make-up.

After attending the function, she dropped several images featuring her girl gang. Take a look at the images. Don't forget to check out the glow on her face. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film 'Jigra'.The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.

Alia Bhatt recently appeared at the Red International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During a conversation on the sidelines of the festival, Alia shared an anecdote about meeting actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor for the first time when she was 9. She revealed that she worked as a child artist on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali project, where Ranbir served as an assistant director.

"Actually the one time my mother was okay for me to be a child actor was when I was nine because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali cause he was making a movie. And I walked into his office and who was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB) at that time? Ranbir," she said. She added, "Obviously that time he was not an actor so I didn't even know, I wasn't even looking at him, I was looking at SLB. I was like, 'This is the director, I am looking at him... There's a photo of us from that audition that I did for that movie that we were gonna do at that time which I still have with me."

