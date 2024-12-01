Breaking News
Alia Bhatt welcomes December with joy installs Christmas tree with Ranbir Raha her baubles

Alia Bhatt welcomes December with joy, installs Christmas tree with Ranbir, Raha & her baubles

Updated on: 01 December,2024 07:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Top

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in the theatrical movie ‘Jigra’, has started off the month of December by installing a Christmas tree at her home

Alia Bhatt welcomes December with joy, installs Christmas tree with Ranbir, Raha & her baubles

Alia Bhatt, Raha and Ranbir's Christmas tree is up

Alia Bhatt welcomes December with joy, installs Christmas tree with Ranbir, Raha & her baubles
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in the theatrical movie ‘Jigra’, has started off the month of December by installing a Christmas tree at her home. On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories of her Instagram and shared a video which shows the Christmas tree.


The Christmas tree is adorned with ornaments bearing the names of her family, husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha, who turned 2 years old last month.


She wrote on the video, “And it’s up”.


December is a special month for Alia and Ranbir as they also participate in the customary Christmas celebrations of the Kapoor family which takes place at Kunal Kapoor’s (the elder son of late actors Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal) house. The entire Kapoor family gathers at Kunal’s home for the celebrations.

Last year, during the Kapoor family’s Christmas celebrations, Ranbir and Alia had revealed the face of Raha for the first time to the media and the Internet.

Last night, Ranbir and Alia were seen cheering for the Mumbai City FC, co-owned by Ranbir along with Raha. Mumbai City FC squared off against Hyderabad FC during the latest season of the Indian Super League. As the team owned by her father registered a 1-0 victory against Hyderabad FC, Raha was the one to steal the show with her appearance at the sporting event. The father-daughter duo twinned in blue jerseys.

Pictures and videos of the Kapoor family in attendance for the match have now gone viral on social media. Ranbir and Alia, who tied the knot in 2022, welcomed Raha in November 2022.

ranbir kapoor alia bhatt christmas bollywood

