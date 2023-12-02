Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor made daughter Raha take her first steps today in Animal appreciation post

Alia Bhatt ever the supportive wife to Ranbir Kapoor, took to Instagram to gush about her hubby. She posted a black and white picture of Ranbir Kapoor with a caption that spoke volumes of their love

Ranbir Kapoor's recent film, 'Animal,' has been hailed as one of the best of his career. The film has received a lot of love and astonishment from viewers all across the world. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' has given the world a crime-thriller for the ages. Everyone seems to be in complete awe of Ranbir Kapoor's ability to play a complicated character like Ranvijay Singh, and they are all filled with reverence.

Alia Bhatt ever the supportive wife to Ranbir Kapoor, took to Instagram to gush about her hubby. She posted a black and white picture of Ranbir Kapoor with a caption that spoke volumes of their love. The actress even revealed that her husband and doting father to Raha, inspired her to take her first steps. "For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft..& for the person you are to your family.For taking such huge strides as an artist..& for literally making our daughter take her first steps today..For completely blowing us away your performance…& for making all of the above look so easy. Congratulations my not so little animal (heart emoji)." She said.

Along with the heartfelt note to Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt even praised his castmates on their brilliant performance in the film. She said, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga there is NO ONE like you! The beats in this film are shocking, surprising, unreal and fully loaded.. goosebumps and iconic imagery for dayssssss @sandeepreddy.vanga. @rashmika_mandanna you are so so so beautiful and honest in the film! As I told vou in person.. I loved you in that scene - so special and inspiring. Fully joining the crushmika club:) @iambobbydeol my most favourite - outstanding! You are just magic every time you are on screen."

The 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' actress also praised Anil Kapoor. She saiid, "And the one and only @anilskapoor - smashing it as always! Such an inspiration. Congratulations to the entire cast - phenomenal performances that truly make the whole world come to life! Stripti_dimri @shaktikapoor. You'll have hit it out of the park and right into the animal park"

The film revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh and his son Ranvijay Singh. After tragedy befalls Balbir, Ranvijay sets out to exact vengeance against his rival Abrar Haque and pledges to never leave his family, leading to a gruesome gang war.

At the recent pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad, Anil Kapoor said that this film will change Bobby Deol's life and he will be the next superstar. Bobby made his film acting debut in 1995 with the Barsaat'. At the time his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol were massive stars. While Bobby amassed a massive fan following and became a heartthrob with subsequent films like 'Gupt', 'Bicchoo', 'Soldier', 'Chor' Machaaye Shor', 'Tango Charlie' and others, he never achieved the same amount of success.