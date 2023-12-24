Breaking News
Alia Bhatt's 'Meowy Christmas' celebration with cat Edward

Updated on: 24 December,2023 03:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt celebrates Christmas in a unique way by playing around with her cat, Edward. She shared some pictures on her Instagram, featuring a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and her pet cat, Edward

Alia Bhatt's 'Meowy Christmas' celebration with cat Edward

Pic courtesy/ Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Actress Alia Bhatt has shared a sneak peek into her Christmas preparations, and extended a "purrfect" wish to her fans, giving a glimpse of her cat Edward.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress shared a series of pictures, wherein we can see a decorated Christmas tree, with Alia posing candidly in front of it.


In one photo she can be seen holding her pet cat Edward. The diva is wearing a white and red floral pant suit. Alia captioned the photo as: “Meowy Christmas,” followed by a red heart emoji.


Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen as Keya Dhawan in the American spy action thriller ‘Heart of Stone’. The flick stars Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan.


She next has ‘Jigra’ in the pipeline.

