After lukewarm response to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, sources say Salman in introspection mode; actor to not sign his next until Tiger 3 hits screens in November

Khan has been offered films

Listen to this article All quiet before Tiger roars x 00:00

At a press conference a few weeks ago, Salman Khan, in his say-it-like-it-is manner, had told the media that it was the first time in years that he has no film in hand after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ). Of course, filmmakers are making a beeline for him. But sources close to the superstar say that after the underwhelming response to his passion project, he is in introspection mode, and has decided to take a break from signing anything new until Tiger 3 hits the screens in November. Khan apparently wants to gauge the audience’s reaction to his Diwali release, before cherry-picking his next.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has yet to cross the Rs 100-crore mark

Word on the street is that six projects have been offered to the actor, including Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ki Shaadi, and Karan Johar’s yet-untitled production. A trade source says, “If Salman doesn’t sign a movie until November, it means he may not have an Eid 2024 release. While he has been flooded with offers, he is reflecting on his choices after KKBKKJ is struggling to touch the Rs 100-crore mark after 10 days of release. His previous Eid offering, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai [2021] that had a hybrid release, too had not made much noise. So, after much thought, Salman felt that rushing into a project only to meet the Eid 2024 deadline would be wrong. He’d rather take his time to find a worthy film.”

Karan Johar and Sooraj Barjatya

Khan will, however, remain one of the busiest stars in the coming months. He is expected to shoot the Tiger 3 portions with Shah Rukh Khan, who has a cameo in the Maneesh Sharma-helmed spy thriller, in the third week of May. He will also focus on the next season of Bigg Boss, and the Dabangg Tour, which is currently in the planning stage. The source adds, “On the film front, besides Barjatya’s drama and KJo’s next to be helmed by Shershaah maker Vishnuvardhan, the actor has been offered Atul Agnihotri and Nikhil Namit’s next, Arbaaz Khan’s Dabangg 4, Sohail Khan’s Sher Khan, and Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. As of now, they are all on hold. But Salman is whimsical; if he finds an exciting story, he might just announce his next before Diwali.”

Also Read: 'Jab upper wala chahega', says Salman Khan as he opens up about his plans of getting married